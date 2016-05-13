Laporte will continue at Bilbao, says San Jose

Mikel San Jose said he is confident team-mate Aymeric Laporte will reject interest from the Premier League to stay with Athletic Bilbao next season.

Laporte, 21, has been heavily linked with a move to England, most notably to League Cup winners and Champions League semi-finalists Manchester City.

City were reportedly interested in activating Laporte's €50million buyout clause as they look to strengthen their defence under incoming manager Pep Guardiola.

However, San Jose - who played for Liverpool's reserves between 2007 and 2009 - is certain France Under-21 international Laporte will continue with the Basque club.

"I am confident that he will continue with us," San Jose told Onda Vasca.

"If I have to get wet, I get wet but I guess in football you never know what can happen.

"A league like the Premier League is always making very high transfers and you never know, but I think [Aymeric] is very focused and very happy here.

"If I have to say something, I trust he will continue with us. He knows he's at a great club, in a great lockeroom and a great city to grow. In that sense, I'm calm."