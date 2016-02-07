Laporte would refuse Barcelona move

Athletic Bilbao defender Aymeric Laporte says he would turn down an offer to join La Liga leaders Barcelona.

Laporte made his debut for Athletic as an 18-year-old in 2012 and has been persistently linked away from San Mames since establishing himself in the first team in 2013-14.

Manchester United and Barca are among the clubs reportedly tracking the 21-year-old.

However, Laporte, able to play at centre-back and fullback, claimed he has no interest in a move to Camp Nou and hopes to remain in Bilbao for the foreseeable future.

"[Barca] is one of the best clubs in the world, but I would refuse them. They have not contacted me yet; not this season nor the last," the defender told Telefoot.

"I have a way to go, playing through these years here in Bilbao."

Laporte is yet to make a senior international appearance for France but hopes his performances catch the eye of Didier Deschamps as the national team coach prepares to name his squad for the European Championship on home soil in June and July.

"There is only one thing that matters to me: the France team. My goal is to play at Euro 2016 with France."