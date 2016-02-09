Larsson: Watching Barca is like playing FIFA

Former Barcelona striker Henrik Larsson believes Luis Enrique's Spanish and European champions are more like something out of a video game than real life.

Larsson, who won a Champions League crown with the club in 2005, was back in Catalonia for a week of training with the club he coaches, Helsingborg, and was full of praise for Barca.

Defending champions Barca top La Liga by three points, while they are preparing for the Champions League last 16.

"I watch them whenever I can on the television, it's a fantastic team," the former Sweden international said.

"Luis Enrique has done a fantastic job.

"The player and the way they play is unbelievable. Sometimes you think you're watching FIFA on PlayStation when they play.

"The most important thing is that they seem to enjoy themselves when they play and they like each other and that is always good."

Larsson was particularly impressed with Luis Suarez, who has been a revelation since signing for the club from Liverpool in 2014.

Suarez tops the La Liga goalscoring charts with 20 goals in 22 matches.

"He's lethal. I already saw him when he played in the Premier League," he said.

"He can score goals and make goals out of nothing.

"The way he runs is very clever and when he finishes, he's very accurate."

Larsson saved the best praise for Lionel Messi, who he said had put in tremendous work to complete his game from the time that the former was at the club with him, saying: "He fine-tuned everything.

"He was good when I was here, but now he is great."

Another former team-mate the 44-year-old said he had enjoyed watching grow was Andres Iniesta.

"When I was here, we were sitting on the bench a lot together because he was young and I was impressed with his touch when we trained and when we run," Larsson added.

"The step he took afterwards was fantastic. The way he plays, it's like he's never touching the grass when he's running - he's floating. It's unbelievable."

But as highly as he rates Luis Enrique's Barca, Larsson said it might not be enough to retain their Champions League crown.

"Not only because you have the best team or the best quality that you win the Champions League, sometimes you need a bit of luck," he said.

"Without putting pressure on the guys I think yes, they've got the team they've got the squad for it."