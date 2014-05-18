Lasogga relieved after Hamburg ensure safety

The Hertha Berlin loanee got the crucial away goal as Hamburg secured a 1-1 draw at the Trolli Arena, maintaining their record of being ever-present in the Bundesliga since its inception.

While Stephan Furstner's equaliser and late pressure made life uncomfortable for the visitors, Mirko Slomka's charges ensured they will once again feature in the top flight next season.

Lasogga expressed his determination to ensure they staved off relegation having failed to feature at all in April due to a thigh injury as Hamburg slipped further into the mire.

"I was desperate to help HSV survive in the Bundesliga," the league's official website quotes him as saying.

"I've struggled with injuries these last few months, but I've managed to rediscover the sort of form I was showing before I got injured.

"The most important thing is that we've managed to stay in the league. The team played brilliantly today.

"Furth put us under a lot of pressure after the equaliser, but we hung on in there and we're delighted to be in the top flight next season."