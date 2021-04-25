Late Laporte goal hands Man City victory over Spuers in Carabao Cup final

Manchester City secured a fourth consecutive Carabao Cup title after a tight 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday evening.

City started the game on the front foot looking to grab a lead with Rhiyad Mahrez and Phil Foden going close, but Spurs managed to weather the early storm and began to grow into the game with Toby Alderwierld firing just wide.

City continued threaten with Mahrez in particular posing a major threat, but Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris was proving to be in inspired form as he produced a number of quality saves to ensure his team went into the break level at 0-0.

Tottenham came out with more intention in the second half, but City managed to snuff out any danger to their goal while constantly probing the Spurs backline.

The game looked to be heading to extra-time until Laporte was picked out by a Kevin De Bruyne free-kick and he made no mistake in arrowing his header into the back of the net.

City picking up a fourth consecutive EFL Cup triumph and a sixth title in the last 8 editions of the competition.