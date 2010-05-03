Latin American round-up: Penarol set record

Morelia, Santos Laguna and Pachuca won their first legs of the Mexican Clausura quarter-finals while Toluca drew 2-2 away to America.

URUGUAY

Penarol, who had already clinched the Clausura title with three games to spare, finished the championship unbeaten with 14 wins and one draw, a record since the season was divided into two separate tournaments.

They had to come from behind twice to win their last match 3-2 against Atenas with a last-gasp goal by tireless midfielder Egidio Arevalo to top the table with 43 points, 14 ahead of joint second Cerro and Fenix.

Penarol will meet arch-rivals Nacional, the Apertura winners in the first half of the season who ended the Clausura with 27 points in fourth place, in the final to decide the overall champions.

MEXICO

Morelia, Santos Laguna, Pachuca and Toluca took a step towards the Clausura semi-finals by taking the upper hand in their last-eight ties after the first legs.

Toluca drew 2-2 away to America at the Azteca in Mexico City where all the goals were scored inside the opening half hour. They then hung on with 10 men after defender Diego Novaretti was sent off in the 34th minute.

The "Monarchs" of Morelia beat 10-man title favourites Guadalajara 4-2 after the "Chivas" had forward Omar Arellano sent off four minutes before the interval.

Guadalajara will be looking to pick themselves up when they face Argentina's Velez Sarsfield with a 3-0 lead in the second leg of their Libertadores Cup last-16 tie in Buenos Aires on Tuesday.

Santos Laguna beat Pumas UNAM 2-0 and Pachuca won 1-0 against Apertura winners Monterrey.

PERU

San Martin crushed Alianza Atletico 4-0 with a hat-trick from Argentine striker Hebert Arriola to open a three-point lead in the standings. Second-placed Cesar Vallejo let slip a two-goal advantage and were held 2-2 way to Melgar.

BOLIVIA

The Strongest beat Blooming 2-1 at home in La Paz and caught San Jose, who lost 2-1 away to Aurora in Cochabamba, at the top of Group A.

Bolivar's lead in Group B was cut to three points when they lost 3-1 away to Oriente Petrolero, whose striker Jorge Ramirez scored a hat-trick.

ECUADOR

Leaders Barcelona were held 0-0 by El Nacional, whose forward Edison Preciado missed a 15th-minute penalty, in the match between Ecuador's two most titled teams.

LDU Quito climbed to within one point of Barcelona after a 2-0 win over Deportivo Cuenca with two goals from midfielder Edison Mendez.

CHILE

Champions Colo Colo beat Santiago Morning 2-0 in their first match under their Argentine coach Diego Cagna and lead the table with 29 points, one ahead of arch-rivals Universidad de Chil