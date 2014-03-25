Laudrup confident Swansea will survive

Laudrup has yet to come to an agreement with Swansea over a compensation package, having been shown the door by the Liberty Stadium outfit on February 4.

Garry Monk was appointed as temporary head coach following the Dane's departure and oversaw a 3-0 derby victory over rivals Cardiff City in his first game at the helm.

However, Swansea have since endured an eight-match winless run in all competitions, leaving them just four points clear of the Premier League relegation zone.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the Laureus World Sports Awards, Laudrup backed his old club to secure another season of top-flight football.

"Yes, I think so, I think so. You can't change the (recent) results, but I'm sure they will get out of it," he said.