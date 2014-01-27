Laudrup dismisses talk of Swansea unrest

Last week's training ground bust-up between Chico Flores and Garry Monk led to talk of a divide between Swansea's Spanish players and the rest of the squad.

Defenders Flores and Monk both played down the incident and Laudrup has dismissed claims all is not well at the Liberty Stadium following a run of eight Premier League games without a win that has left the Welsh club just three points above the relegation zone.

"There is absolutely no problem with the harmony of the team," said the Swansea manager.

"This is what happens in football. There are so many cases and things always pop up when you are struggling.

"I don’t want to use others as examples, but I remember last year there was so much talking about all the French players at Newcastle.

"This year they’re exactly the same players, but I haven’t read anything. All that has changed is they are playing good and they are winning, which is what football is about.

"On another level, look at all the stories that are coming out about Manchester United right now. Last year, I didn’t hear them. Last year it was Manchester City and again, this year I don’t hear anything."

Swansea get another opportunity to end their winless run in the top flight when they travel to Stoke City on Wednesday.