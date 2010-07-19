Lawrence keen on Celtic move

The 28-year-old Republic of Ireland international has been heavily linked with a move to Parkhead having fallen out of favour at the Britannia Stadium.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon is reportedly keen to bring Lawrence to the club, but he must sell a player first, with Lawrence’s capture potentially depending on the departure of fellow winger Aiden McGeady

"My agent has had another couple of calls and so it is still going on," Lawrence told The Sentinel.

"Something could be happening in the next couple of weeks."

Lawrence also revealed that if a move to Celtic should fail to materialise he is happy to stay with The Potters, who he joined from Sunderland in 2007.

"If nothing happens, I'm still giving my all for this club. I think the supporters know that," he said.

"I've just said in the past that if something comes up and it's good for Stoke and good for me, then it might be time for me to move.

"But if I'm still here at Stoke for the next season, or the next two, or the next three, then I'll be happy - and I still believe I can play at this level."

And the midfielder insisted that rumours of a rift with manager Tony Pulis are untrue.

"I've read and heard stuff," he said. "And some people have asked me if I've fallen out with the gaffer.

"But anybody watching us out here in Austria over the past week will have seen the banter between us and seen there is no problem."

By Ian Woodcock

