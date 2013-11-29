Lazio fans detained in Poland for 'no reason'

The Italian club's UEFA Europa League win over Legia Warsaw was marred when policed arrested 120 Lazio fans after they allegedly attacked police vans with stones and bottles.

There was also trouble outside the stadium, with witnesses reporting some of Lazio's ultras threw objects at riot police.

Due to the trouble police decided to detain the Lazio fans for check identification and questioning and searching their hotel rooms, many were arrested for possessing knives.

"We know around 70 of our fans asked for a police escort from a cafe down to the stadium," Tare told Sky Sport Italia.

"But the police held them for no reason."

Meanwhile, Juventus fans have been cleared of any wrongdoing after a Copenhagen supporter was stabbed ahead of Wednesday's UEFA Champions League fixture in Turin.

Danish police believe the Copenhagen fan was injured in a clash with another group of Danes, while having breakfast on the day of the match.

The supporter did not need any medical attention and opted against pressing charges, continuing on to watch the match which Juventus won.