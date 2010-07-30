Trending

Lazio land Garrido from Manchester City

By

MILAN - Lazio have signed left-back Javier Garrido from Manchester City just days after selling defender Aleksandar Kolarov to the English side.

"Garrido is a Lazio player. He was our first choice to replace Kolarov," the Serie A club's president Claudio Lotito told reporters on Friday.

Spaniard Garrido found first team opportunities limited at City even before Kolarov's arrival but will expect to start at Lazio as the Rome club bid to avoid another disappointing season.

