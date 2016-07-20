Le Guen rejects Nigeria offer

Paul Le Guen will not become the new technical advisor of the Nigeria national team, just a day after the football federation confirmed his appointment.

A statement on the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) website on Monday announced former Paris Saint-Germain boss Le Guen as Nigeria's technical advisor alongside Salisu Yusuf, who was to take the title of 'chief coach'.

However, a follow-up statement released on Tuesday said Le Guen had rejected Nigeria's approach as he did not want to live in the African country.

"The press statement was clear, to the effect that all appointments made at the technical and development committee meeting were mere recommendations, which had to be deliberated upon and agreed to by the board," chairman of the NFF Media and Publicity Committee, Hon. Suleiman Yahaya-Kwande said in a statement.

"No sub-committee in the NFF, except the judicial bodies, takes decisions. They only make recommendations.

"In truth, the technical and development committee perused the profiles of all the coaches who submitted applications and find Mr. Paul Le Guen suitable for the post.

"But during final negotiations, he objected to being given a target and also did not wish to live in Nigeria, which was a sore point with the board.

"The job of head coach of Nigeria is a very big one and there is no way anyone will get such a job without being handed a target."

He added: "There is absolutely no issue with Le Guen saying he is not coming; several highly-qualified persons would be happy to be named manager of the senior national team of Nigeria.

"We have a plan to take care of that eventuality."