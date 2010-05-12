Le Guen shuffles Cameroon pack

He left out Burnley defender Andre Bikey but the experienced Geremi and Rigobert Song, who have a combined 247 caps, were recalled after being omitted for the last match against Italy in March.

LeGuen was under pressure to make changes after Cameroon were knocked out at the quarter-final stage of the African Nations Cup in Angola in January.

Among the new players are German-born Eric Choupo-Mating of Nuremburg and Marcel Ndjeng from Augsburg. The two teams meet on Thursday in the Bundesliga promotion-relegation play-offs.

The Cameroon coach also handed a first call-up to French-based defender Gaetan Bong and Swiss-based striker Jacques Zoua.

Cameroon have been drawn in Group E in South Africa next month along with Denmark, Japan and Netherlands.