Cameroon AFCON 2023 squad: Rigobert Song's full team

The Cameroon AFCON 2023 squad has been announced, with manager Rigobert Song taking a strong squad to Ivory Coast.

Song enjoyed an illustrious international career. He won 137 caps for Cameroon, representing them at a record eight AFCONs as they were victorious in both 2000 and 2002. Now he wants to lead them to glory as a manager.

The former Liverpool and West Ham United defender took over from Toni Conceicao in March 2022 after first serving as caretaker manager five years earlier. Although results have been poor so far, it's hoped that he can inspire his players to challenge for another title in the Ivory Coast.

Rigobert Song sitting in the Cameroon dugout as they face Senegal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cameroon finished third in the last AFCON after losing on penalties to Egypt in the semi-finals following a goalless draw. Despite drawing a blank that day, they had the tournament's two leading scorers in Vincent Aboubakar and Karl Toko Ekambi.

Aboubakar and Toko Ekambi will again be vital to the Indomitable Lions' hopes of success, particularly with Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo missing through injury and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting left out of the squad.

At the other end of the pitch, Andre Onana will be looking to put a disappointing start to his Manchester United career behind him. The goalkeeper has previously had issues with Song, which led to him retiring from international duty, but returned to the fold last year.

United reached an unusual agreement with Cameroon that will see Onana stay in England to play Tottenham Hotspur on 14 January before featuring in his country's opening game against Guinea the next day.

Andre Onana in discussions with centre-back Harold Moukoudi (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cameroon AFCON 2023 squad

Cameroon AFCON 2023 squad: The final 27-man team

GK: Andre Onana (Manchester United)

GK: Fabrice Ondoa (Nimes)

GK: Devis Epassy (Abha)

GK: Simon Ngapandouetnbu (Marseille)

DF: Christopher Wooh (Rennes)

DF: Junior Tchamadeu (Stoke City)

DF: Nouhou Tolo (Seattle Sounders)

DF: Darlin Yongwa (Lorient)

DF: Oumar Gonzalez (Al-Raed)

DF: Harold Moukoudi (AEK Athens)

DF: Jean Charles Castelletto (Nantes)

DF: Malcom Bokele (Bordeaux)

DF: Enzo Tchato (Montpellier)

MF: Olivier Ntcham (Samsunspor)

MF: Yvan Neyou (Leganes)

MF: Doualla Wilfried Nathan (Victoria United)

MF: Ben Njongoue Elliott (Reading)

MF: Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Napoli)

MF: Olivier Kemen (Kayserispor)

MF: Leonel Ateba (Dynamo Douala)

FW: Vincent Aboubakar (Besiktas)

FW: Moumi Ngamaleu (Dynamo Moscow)

FW: Georges-Kevin Nkoudou (Damac)

FW: Clinton Njie (Sivasspor)

FW: Karl Toko Ekambi (Abha)

FW: Faris Moumbagna (Bodo/Glimt)

FW: Frank Magri (Toulouse)

Cameroon manager

Who is Cameroon's manager for AFCON 2023?

Rigobert Song holds the record for most international caps for Cameroon with 137. A dogged defender who appeared in four World Cups, receiving a red card at the first two, he has been involved in the national team set-up in a coaching capacity since 2017. He led them to the last World Cup, where they were knocked out in the group stage despite beating Brazil.

Cameroon star player

Who is Cameroon's best player?

Vincent Aboubakar isn't in the same class as previous Cameroon strikers like Roger Milla, Patrick Mboma or Samuel Eto'o, but his influence on the team is just as strong. A powerful, line-leading presence and an assured finisher, he has 37 goals in 98 international appearances. He famously scored the winner against Egypt in the 2017 AFCON final.

How many players are Cameroon allowed to take to AFCON 2023?

Managers are allowed to call up 27 players for this tournament. The last AFCON saw 28-man squads used to allow teams to deal with any COVID-19 cases. Prior to that, 23-man squads had been the norm.