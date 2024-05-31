Liverpool report: Brentford star teases move this summer
Liverpool and Newcastle United are continuing to track the 24-year-old
Liverpool and Newcastle United are said to have been placed on 'high alert' after comments made by one of Brentford's forwards.
Ivan Toney, a team-mate, is also said to be on the move when the summer window opens, with Arsenal and Chelsea showing interest in the England international.
Bryan Mbeumo, however, scored nine goals and registered six assists for the Bees last season and has admitted the lure of playing at the very top level is something that appeals to him.
Mbuemo has stoked rumours he could be on his way out of West London this summer after claims he would like to compete for football's biggest honours.
The Cameroon international moved to Brentford from Troyes back in 2019 and has now scored 50 goals in 200 appearances under Thomas Frank since his switch.
A talented forward, aged only 24, talks of a move to Liverpool and Newcastle have gathered traction in recent weeks.
French newspaper l’Equipe states that his consistency in the Premier League makes him a considerable option for both clubs, especially given the risk that comes with recruiting, especially a striker, from Europe.
Speaking exclusively to the French outlet recently, Mbeumo expressed his aims to challenge himself at a higher level.
“I have spent five years at Brentford, at a club that has allowed me to grow and pass a milestone but yes, I would like to play in the biggest competitions, at the best clubs," he began.
"It is tantalising to see some big clubs interested in me. We will see."
