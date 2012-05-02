Le Tissier slams Hodgson appointment

The former England international accused the Football Association of picking the "cheap option and the safe option," over popular choice Harry Redknapp.

"It seems to me - as an outsider looking in - that the FA has gone for someone who's going to do as he's told and isn't going to cost anything in terms of compensation," Le Tissier said on the Christian O'Connell Breakfast Show on Absolute Radio.

"It looks to me like it's the cheap option and the safe option... whether or not it's the right option only time will tell."

The 43-year-old Saints legend pledged his support for Spurs boss Redknapp to lead the national side to Poland and Ukraine in the summer, and hinted that a previous disagreement between Redknapp and Sir Trevor Brooking, the FA’s Director of Development, may have affected the decision.

"I think all the players, all the fans and all the media wanted Harry Redknapp to have the job," he said.

"There are a whole bunch of issues... if you look at the committee that is selecting the next England manager, one of them is Trevor Brooking.

"I think Trevor and Harry had a falling out many years ago and I'm not sure if that's played a part in one of the reasons why they've decided against going for Harry."

Le Tissier continued to blast the appointment of Hodgson, saying: ‘I've never really been excited by Roy Hodgson's teams and I think that's where my reservation stems from. I'd like to see the England team play with a little style and I think that's what the fans want as well.

"The FA has not been known for making fantastic choices in the past and seems to have continued that tradition."

By Ben Walker