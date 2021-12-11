Leaders Kelty Hearts hit Albion for six

Nathan Austin and Botti Biabi both scored braces as Kelty Hearts powered on at the top of League Two with a 6-1 win against Albion Rovers.

Austin opened the scoring early on and although Corey O’Donnell equalised for the visitors, unbeaten Kelty retook the lead through Daniel Finlayson just before half-time.

Austin got his second at the start of the second half before Biabi added two more and Jamie Barjonas added a sixth for Hearts.

The win keeps Kelty seven points clear of second-placed Forfor, who claimed a 2-0 victory at a Stirling Albion side who have now lost five on the trot in the league.

Second-half goals from through Craig Slater and Stefan McCluskey sealed three points for the Loons.

A Dominic Docherty hat-trick made it back-to-back wins for Annan Athletic, beating Elgin 4-1.

Matthew Cooper got an early goal for Elgin but Docherty equalised just before the half-hour mark.

Docherty struck again to put the hosts ahead in the 64th minute and got his hat-trick just minutes later, before Aidan Smith added a fourth for Annan.

John Robertson’s late leveller snatched a point for Edinburgh City as they drew 2-2 with Stenhousemuir.

Stephen Bronsky put City in the lead just before half-time, finding the bottom left corner.

Sean Crighton opened up the second half with an equaliser for Stenhousemuir and the Warriors took the lead through an own goal from Bronsky, but Robertson rescued a point for Edinburgh in the 86th minute.

Cowdenbeath remain bottom of the league after first-half goals from Matt Yates and Tommy Muir secured a 2-0 win for Stranraer, who move up to fourth in the table.