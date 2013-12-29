A-League: Adelaide United 1 Newcastle Jets 0

Bruce Djite's first-half goal helped the Reds finish 2013 on a high, while Spanish sensation Sergio Cirio repeatedly ran rings around the Jets who looked a frustrated outfit for much of the game.



Feelings regularly threatened to boil over often in what was an ill-tempered contest, with six yellow cards being dished out in the space of 31 minutes at one stage.



Adelaide, notching their third successive clean sheet, were resplendent in the first half and resolute in the second as the visitors desperately but unsuccessfully sought to equalise.



The Reds dictated terms in the opening period with some slick passing and textbook defence as the Jets failed to rally a single shot on target.



Cirio broke clear on 20 minutes but was undone by a sensational goal-saving tackle by Newcastle right-back Jacob Pepper.



Bossing play, the home side would ultimately be celebrating in the 26th minute when Djite broke the deadlock, hammering home after a goalmouth scramble.

Jeronimo Neumann went close to doubling Adelaide's advantage with a curling effort before the break, but the game disintegrated after the interval.

A flurry of bookings saw tempo seep from the game, although Newcastle came close to an equaliser from Adam Taggart, but they ultimately slipped to a fourth defeat of the season.