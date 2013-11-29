A-League: Central Coast 0 Melbourne Victory 0

Both sides had opportunities in an end-to-end encounter in Gosford on Friday, with Central Coast's Storm Roux going close early on, while Ivorian defender Adama Traore did similar for Victory at the other end.

Victory goalkeeper Nathan Coe then had to be alert to tip away a deflected free-kick after Mariners playmaker Marcos Flores appeared to get the last touch.



In-form forward James Troisi - with five A-League goals already this season - missed a golden opportunity for the visitors after 34 minutes when his shot was blocked by defender Brent Griffiths, before Victory captain Mark Milligan missed two gilt-edged chances late in the half.

Australia international Archie Thompson was wasteful after the break, as he elected to go himself when he could have fed the ball to either of two team-mates both unmarked in the area.

But Phil Moss' Mariners somehow managed to withstand the constant attacks, and they could have snatched a winner against the run of play when Michael McGlinchey volleyed at Melbourne's Jason Geria following a cross from fellow New Zealander Roux.

Victory threw everything forward in search of a goal late on, and substitutes Connor Pain and Gui Finkler nearly combined to put them ahead 10 minutes from time, only for goalkeeper Liam Reddy to prove equal to the latter's shot.