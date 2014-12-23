League One Preview: MK Dons eye more glory

Karl Robinson's side have climbed to second in the table after putting together a fantastic 11-match unbeaten league run.

Their latest triumph saw them demolish Oldham Athletic 7-0 at Stadium MK on Saturday, marking the first time the club had scored seven goals in a fixture.

Next up on Friday is a County side who are winless in four, but Garry Thompson's 95th-minute leveller in the weekend's 2-2 draw at Rochdale means they are outside the play-offs on goal difference only.

The form book seemingly went out of the window last time out for league leaders Bristol City and Swindon Town - who were second - as they lost to bottom side Crewe Alexandra and Doncaster Rovers respectively.

City will aim to get back on track against Yeovil Town at Ashton Gate, while Swindon - who had previously won five league matches on the bounce - visit Walsall.

Simon Grayson celebrated his 100th match in charge of Preston North End with victory at Peterborough United and is targeting another promotion to add to his successes at Blackpool, Leeds United and Huddersfield United.

"Every win is important," he said of the Peterborough win. "But it is promotions that I want on my CV."

Next up for Preston at Deepdale is Barnsley, whose boss Danny Wilson enjoyed a 2-0 victory over Leyton Orient in his 1,000th game in management last time out.

Orient will hope to rebound at home to fellow strugglers Crawley Town, while Colchester United could move out of the bottom four if they beat Gillingham at home.

Crewe can inflict further misery on Oldham at Boundary Park, while Doncaster and Coventry City meet at the Keepmoat Stadium with both teams searching for some much-needed consistency.

A five-match unbeaten run in the third tier has helped Scunthorpe United move up the table and they will look to make use of home advantage against Rochdale.

Elsewhere, Port Vale manager Robert Page welcomes former club Sheffield United to Vale Park, while Peterborough and Bradford City visit Chesterfield and Fleetwood Town respectively.