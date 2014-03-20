League One Preview: Notts set for 'almighty battle'

Derry took over at Meadow Lane in November, but has been unable to guide his team away from the foot of the table, where County currently languish some seven points adrift of safety.

The side that County - and the remainder of the bottom four - are looking at are 20th-placed Carlisle, who visit Derry's men at the weekend.

County have taken just four points from their last 10 games and Derry knows they face an uphill task to escape the drop to League Two, but will not go without a fight.

"I tell you what, until that fat lady sings we'll be giving it a right go - an absolute right go - and it's the only way," he told the club's official website.

"They're all six pointers between now and the end of the season - every game is huge.

"I felt that at Tranmere (a 3-2 defeat for County) all game they kept going and we've got to do that again on Saturday because it's going to be an almighty battle at Meadow Lane."

Shrewsbury Town, Crewe Alexandra and Stevenage will be hoping that County can claim victory as the trio look to climb above Carlisle and out of the bottom four.

Mike Jackson's Shrewsbury host inconsistent Bradford City, while Crewe travel to Gillingham and Stevenage host play-off chasing MK Dons.

Karl Robinson's MK Dons look set to make a late charge into the top six, currently six points behind Peterborough United, who host Rotherham United, with Steve Evans' side already looking assured of their play-off berth.

Similarly comfortable in the top six are Preston North End, who visit Swindon Town, and Leyton Orient who harbour dreams of automatic promotion.

Russell Slade's Orient will be hoping to bounce back from defeat to promotion rivals Brentford last week when they visit Walsall, while Mark Warburton's men host Coventry City this time out.

A point above them at the top are Wolves, whose 2-1 defeat at Crawley Town on Tuesday was their first since January 3, and they face a stern test against in-form Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

Elsewhere, Oldham Athletic host Crawley, Tranmere Rovers visit Port Vale and Colchester United welcome Bristol City.