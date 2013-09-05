League One Preview: Posh handed chance to go top

Darren Ferguson's side dropped points for the first time this season as they suffered defeat to Crawley Town last time out, but will hope to bounce back at Crewe Alexandra.

Crewe lost 5-0 to Swindon Town last Saturday, and the same result here would provide a significant enough swing in goal difference to put Peterborough top.

A further three points below them in fourth place, Brentford travel to face a Bradford City side who have made a respectable start to life in the third tier of English football following promotion via the play-offs last season.

Meanwhile, south Yorkshire sees a derby clash between Sheffield United and Rotherham United, with the latter having enjoyed a better opening to the new campaign.

But for the redrawing of county boundaries, Preston North End and Oldham Athletic's encounter at Deepdale would have been classified as a clash between two Lancashire clubs.

However, that does not make the meeting between these two near neighbours less important, with both teams looking to build on encouraging starts.

At the bottom of the table, Coventry City could finally wipe out their 10-point deficit for going into administration when they take on Colchester United on Sunday.

The game is, in name, a home fixture, but will of course take place at Northampton Town's Sixfields Stadium. Regardless, Coventry will hope Callum Wilson can extend the run of form that has seen him score on six occasions thus far this term.

Carlisle United sit two places and four points above Coventry, but have the Midlands club's deduction to thank for that, having only picked up two draws from five games.

Greg Abbott's men have been beaten 5-1, 5-2 and 4-0 twice at this early juncture, and desperately need to improve as they host Port Vale.

Gillingham have also yet to win this season - with their three points coming from draws - and face a dangerous trip to Crawley next up.

Elsewhere in League One, Tranmere Rovers take on Stevenage at home with both sides stationed on four points, while MK Dons meet a Swindon team in excellent form.

Due to international call-ups among the Wolves, Bristol City and Notts County squads, those three teams and Walsall, Leyton Orient and Shrewsbury Town are all out of action over the weekend.