League One: Rotherham United 0 Bradford City 0

Steve Evans' side had made a charge towards the top two spots with a 16-match unbeaten run prior to their 1-0 reverse at FA Cup semi-finalists Sheffield United last time out.

And their failure to beat another Yorkshire rival, mid-table Bradford, on Friday, means they go into their final four fixtures of the season eight points adrift of second-placed Brentford, who can extend that advantage to 11 points with victory at Swindon Town on Saturday.

The first English match of the weekend kicked off seven minutes later than originally scheduled - as will every Premier League, Football League, Conference and FA Cup fixture over the next three days - in tribute to the 25th anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster.

Following an impeccably observed minute's silence, it was Rotherham who, unsurprisingly, started the game on the front foot.

Striker Alex Revell had the first two sights of goal, firstly with a tame effort from outside the area and then when he failed to convert the rebound after Ben Pringle's shot had been parried by Jon McLaughlan.

Rotherham's Michael O'Connor then hit the post with a curling free-kick just after half-time, before Bradford gradually warmed to their task.

Kyle Bennett had a shot deflected narrowly over the bar and Adam Reach forced Adam Collin into a save shortly after.

However, the best chance of the match came in injury time, as Rotherham's unmarked Icelandic defender Kari Arnason headed Pringle's corner over from six yards to sum up a frustrating evening for Evans.