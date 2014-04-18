League One Wrap: Brentford secure promotion

After missing out twice in the previous campaign, Mark Warburton's men sealed the second automatic promotion spot in League One thanks to an Alan Judge penalty.

The Irish midfielder converted from the spot on the half hour on Saturday and, although he missed a second chance from 12 yards, Brentford held on while their rivals all lost.

Brentford needed Leyton Orient and Rotherham United to also fall to defeat in order to secure their place in the second tier of English football for the first time since 1993.

Wolves, who have already sealed an immediate Championship return, were involved in a 10-goal thriller at Molineux with Rotherham, the league leaders finishing up 6-4 winners.

Nouha Dicko struck a hat-trick for the hosts in a game that saw five goals in the final 10 minutes of the match, with Kieran Agard also netting a treble for the visitors.

Leyton Orient saw their hopes of automatic promotion go up in smoke as they lost 2-1 at Crawley Town.

Russell Slade's side have lost form at a disastrous time, and have now won just one of their last seven games.

Gwion Edwards and Andy Drury were on target for Crawley who stay in the top half of the table, while Orient will have to settle for the play-offs despite being early frontrunners this term.