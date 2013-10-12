League One Wrap: Leyton Orient, Posh march on

Orient remain one point clear at the top of the table after coming from behind to defeat Karl Robinson's side 2-1.

Patrick Bamford put the losers in front on the half-hour mark with his 11th goal of the season in all competitions, but Moses Odubajo levelled proceedings just before half-time with a curling left-foot strike.

And Kevin Lisbie grabbed the winner in the 67th minute, prodding home from close range for his seventh league goal of the season as Orient maintained their unbeaten record.

Tyrone Barnett scored the only goal of the game four minutes from time as second-placed Peterborough beat Port Vale 1-0.

Peterborough looked like being frustrated at Vale Park but Barnett had other ideas, finishing off a one-two with a powerful left-foot effort past Port Vale goalkeeper Chris Neal.

With third-placed Wolves not playing this weekend due to international call-ups and Bradford City, who occupy fourth spot, playing Tranmere Rovers on Sunday, there was an opportunity for teams just below them to make up ground.

But Preston were consigned to a surprise 2-0 home defeat by lowly Crewe Alexandra to lose their unbeaten home record.

Byron Moore opened the scoring with a clever effort in the 27th minute before a stunning curling strike from Bradden Inman sealed the result.

The win was Crewe's first league triumph in eight attempts and moved them out of the relegation zone.

Rotherham United also slipped up, with Swindon Town hammering them 4-0 at the New York Stadium to post their first away win in the league since March.

Tottenham loanees Alex Pritchard and Massimo Luongo scored before the break for Swindon, who sealed their victory thanks to second-half efforts from Nicky Ajose and Dany N'Guessan.

Stevenage recorded only their second league win of the campaign, with Francois Zoko bagging a double in a 2-1 success over Brentford.

A last-gasp equaliser from Andy Taylor denied Colchester United a first league win in nine matches as Walsall snatched a 1-1 draw, with Freddie Sears on target for the home side.

In the other game in League One on Saturday, Shrewsbury Town secured a 2-0 home win over Gillingham courtesy of goals from Joe Jacobson and Liam McAlinden.