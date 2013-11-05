League One Wrap: Wolves held, Robins win again

Kenny Jackett's Wolves side twice took the lead, but were held to a 2-2 draw at Carlisle United.

Bakary Sako opened the scoring in the eighth minute, only for his effort to be cancelled out on the half-hour mark by Ghanaian Prince Buaben.

However, Wolves did go in ahead at the break as Leigh Griffiths headed the visitors back in front on 42 minutes.

The celebrations did not last long, though, as Buaben was fouled in the area by Lee Evans in the 54th minute, with Liam Noble duly dispatching the penalty.

That result leaves Wolves second with 36 points, two adrift of Orient, while Carlisle sit 16th in the standings.

The evening's other game saw Bristol City make it three matches without defeat in League One as they scored twice in the final 10 minutes to overcome Crawley Town 2-0 at Ashton Gate.

Jay Emmanuel-Thomas was the star, scoring one and creating another.

But it took until the 80th minute for Sean O'Driscoll's men to move ahead, with Emmanuel-Thomas breaking the deadlock with a left-footed effort.

Things got better for City with just three minutes remaining when Emmanuel-Thomas set up Joe Bryan for the second.

The three points lifts City out of the relegation zone to 20th, while a fourth consecutive defeat for Crawley leaves Richie Barker's men 13th.