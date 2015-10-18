A-League Review: Brisbane chalk up consecutive wins as Glory denied by late drama
A Brandon Borello brace gave Brisbane Roar a 2-1 win over Central Coast Mariners, while Vince Lia hit a late winner for Wellington Phoenix.
Brisbane Roar made it two wins from two in the A-League by overcoming Central Coast Mariners 2-1 at Suncorp Stadium on Sunday.
Brandon Borrello was the hero for Brisbane, netting either side of half-time to seal the points for John Aloisi's men.
The three-time champions should have turned their dominance into further goals before a late Josh Bingham effort reduced the arrears.
Vince Lia snatched a last-gasp winner as Wellington Phoenix beat 10-man Perth Glory 2-1 at nib Stadium.
The match was all square in the 89th minute, when Lia emphatically dispatched a volley into the top left corner.
Perth took a seventh-minute lead through Gyorgy Sandor when Wellington failed to deal with a Mitch Oxborrow corner, but the advantage was short-lived as Roy Krishna converted on the end of Michael McGlinchey's excellent pass.
Six minutes from time, Richard Garcia collected a second booking and Glory were unable to hang on in their captain's absence.
