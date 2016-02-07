A-League Review: Glory boost finals hopes, Trifunovic stuns City

Perth Glory gave their A-League finals hopes a boost with a hard-fought 1-0 win at Wellington Phoenix on Sunday, while Milos Trifunovic's double helped Newcastle Jets to a surprise 2-1 win over Melbourne City.

Wellington started brightly enough at Westpac Stadium, but it was the visitors who went in front in the 21st minute through Chris Harold's well-taken header.

Some excellent defending from Glory maintained their advantage in the second half and although Andy Keogh wasted a great chance to seal the points, the visitors held on and are now just five points off the top six.

Newcastle have found the going tough this season, but they were victorious over third-placed Melbourne City, who finished the match at Hunter Stadium with 10 men.

Trifunovic opened the scoring from the penalty spot shortly after half-time when Jack Clisby was penalised for handball, before Jacob Melling was showing a straight red card for City after hauling down new Jets signing Morten Nordstrand.

Nordstrand continued a promising debut by setting up Trifunovic for his second, and four of the Serbian's eight league goals this term have now come against City.

Bruno Fornaroli pulled one back for the visitors with 10 minutes remaining to take him back to the top of the scoring charts, but Newcastle saw out the final exchanges to claim all three points.