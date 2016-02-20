A-League Review: Perth Glory shock Brisbane Roar

Perth Glory moved within one point of the A-League's top six after stunning Brisbane Roar 6-3 in one of the matches of the season at nib Stadium on Saturday.

A record-equalling nine goals were scored, including seven in the first half, as Glory charged their way to a fifth consecutive win, a club record in the A-League.

Irish striker Andy Keogh found the back of the net after just five minutes and the goals flowed from there, with the lead changing three times in an astonishing first half.

Jamie Maclaren and Dimitri Petratos made it 2-1 for Brisbane, before Chris Harold levelled the scoring again. Jade North then struck the away side's third goal, only for Nebojsa Marinkovic and Shane Lowry to gift Perth a 4-3 lead at half-time.

Diego Castro netted a penalty early in the second half to give the home side a two-goal buffer before veteran Richard Garcia iced the win four minutes from full-time with his team's sixth goal.

Elsewhere Sydney FC and Western Sydney Wanderers played out a thrilling 1-1 draw in an absorbing Harbour City Derby at Allianz Stadium on Saturday.

More than 40,000 fans lapped up a pulsating contest played in driving rain, with Dario Vidosic's early opener cancelled out by a Scott Jamieson own goal.

Both sides had chances to win it in the second half, with substitute Andrew Hoole almost becoming an instant hero in stoppage time but his shot curled just wide of the post.

Morten Nordstrand was the hero for Newcastle Jets as he netted twice to help them to a 3-2 home-win over Wellington Phoenix.

Hamish Watson opened the scoring for Wellington halfway through the first half, but an own goal from Andrew Durante saw the home side get back in the game.

Watson struck again in the 37th minute to restore his side's lead, only for Nordstrand to make it 2-2 after the break. Watson was then dismissed with his second yellow card, before Nordstrand decided the clash in Newcastle's favour.