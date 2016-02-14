A-League Review: Phoenix upset Wanderers, more misery for Mariners

Western Sydney Wanderers missed the chance to retake top spot in the A-League as they were stunned 5-2 by Wellington Phoenix.

Brisbane Roar hit the summit with a draw against Newcastle Jets on Friday, but the Wanderers would have gone back above them with at least a point on Sunday.

However, an incredible four-goal haul from Blake Powell inspired ninth-placed Phoenix to a shock win at Pirtek Stadium.

Sunday's other A-League match saw Adelaide United claim a 3-2 victory at rock-bottom Cental Coast Mariners.

The Mariners took the lead through Fabio Ferreira, but Adelaide hit back after the break with goals from Isaias, Bruce Djite and Stefan Mauk.

Josh Bingham's stoppage-time strike was merely a consolation for the Mariners.