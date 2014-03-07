League Two: Bury 0 Rochdale 0

The clash saw a meeting of managers Keith Hill and David Flitcroft, former colleagues at Spotland, as well as Barnsley.

Bury boss Flitcroft came into the game having won the Manager of the Month award for League Two and, in truth, the hosts could have won but for a string of fine saves from Rochdale goalkeeper Josh Lillis.

Ian Henderson's first-half dismissal for two bookable offences hampered the visitors' cause further, though Michael Rose went close with a free-kick 10 minutes after the interval.

Lillis came to the fore in the closing stages, displaying fine reflexes to save from Daniel Nardiello and Tom Soares to preserve a clean sheet and point.

The result moves Rochdale up to second, a point behind leaders Chesterfield, while Bury are seven points off the drop zone in 15th.