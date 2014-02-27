League Two Preview: Cod Army seek promotion lift

The 22-year-old penned a one-month loan deal from Lancashire neighbours Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday, and the versatile left-sided player may make his first appearance in Saturday's encounter at Highbury.

Morris' arrival provides a timely boost for Graham Alexander's men, who have fallen five points off the pace in the race for a top-three berth following a run on just one win in six League Two encounters.

Fleetwood's latest disappointment came in a comprehensive 4-0 defeat at home to play-off hopefuls Plymouth Argyle on Tuesday.

Alexander described that loss as his "worst feeling" of the season and he will be keen for his players to respond in style against Wimbledon.

Neal Ardley's charges hit the road buoyed by a 2-1 victory at Newport County, a win that ended a four-match losing streak in the league.

One boost for Fleetwood is that two of the sides they are chasing meet at Spotland as third-placed Rochdale host fourth-placed Oxford United, while Burton Albion will be out to improve their own hopes against relegation-threatened Accrington Stanley at the Pirelli Stadium.

Scunthorpe United boss Russ Wilcox called on supporters to stay united after sections of the home support booed the players off after the 1-1 draw with Bristol Rovers on Tuesday.

Wilcox's men remain unbeaten in the league since November and could temporarily overhaul Chesterfield at the top of the table with victory at Newport.

Paul Cook's Chesterfield side currently sit at the summit, but do not play until Monday when Portsmouth visit the Proact Stadium.

Southend United occupy the final play-off spot with Plymouth hot on their heels. The former host strugglers Wycombe Wanderers, while the latter are also at home against Morecambe.

Northampton Town, who face Bristol Rovers next, have climbed off the foot of the table after back-to-back wins, while Torquay United, who have replaced them at the bottom, make the long journey to Hartlepool United.

In other fixtures, York City welcome Exeter City, Dagenham and Redbridge host Mansfield Town, and resurgent Bury - who are unbeaten in six league matches - visit Cheltenham Town.