League Two Preview: Plymouth meet Oxford

The division's top two – who play Mansfield Town and Bury respectively - are level on 75 points and goal difference heading into the weekend's fixtures, with Rochdale only sitting at the summit because of more goals scored.

Both clubs have enjoyed outstanding campaigns and can nudge towards automatic promotion to League One with victories on Saturday, although they face two sides in good form.

Mansfield welcome Rochdale hoping to protect a five-game unbeaten run, while Bury have also avoided defeat in five – with both winning their last three.

Bury will be out to end Scunthorpe's mammoth 25-match unbeaten run when they travel to Glanford Park.

Plymouth's fixture against Oxford United has plenty riding on it in the race for the play-offs.

York City, unbeaten in 12, occupy the seventh and final play-off spot, but they sit just one point ahead of the eighth-placed Oxford, with Plymouth a further point adrift.

A play-off push from anyone below Plymouth in ninth looks unlikely at this stage of the season and both teams know just how crucial victory on Saturday could be.

Oxford have lost their last three matches and have only won one away league fixture since November.

York, meanwhile, have kept seven clean sheets in a row – and 10 in their last 11 games – with in-form Charlton Athletic loanee Nick Pope in inspired form.

Goalkeeper Pope's next test is against Accrington Stanley on Saturday.

At the foot of the table, Torquay United desperately need a win at Bristol Rovers if they are to maintain hopes of staying in the Football League.

Torquay are 10 points adrift of safety but play three of the league's bottom five in their remaining five fixtures.

If they lose, and other results go against them, Torquay could be all but relegated – meaning Chris Hargreaves' side need to break their four-match goal drought.

Northampton Town sit second-bottom, three points away from safety, and face the fifth-placed Burton Albion.

Hovering above the relegation zone are a cluster of teams, with just three points separating Hartlepool United in 15th and Wycombe Wanderers, who are 22nd.

The 2008 FA Cup winners Portsmouth have won two in a row to boost their survival bid under new manager Andy Awford, and they go to Dagenham and Redbridge looking to make it three from three, while Morecambe and AFC Wimbledon visit Fleetwood Town and Southend United – both in the play-off places – respectively.

Elsewhere, Wycombe travel to Wales to face Newport County and Exeter City host Cheltenham Town, while Hartlepool United meet Chesterfield, who sit third.