League Two Preview: Ronnie demands more

Marvin Morgan scored the only goal of the game on his home debut as the League Two strugglers secured a third consecutive home win at the expense of Chris Wilder's side.

Hartlepool prop up the table and are six points behind third-bottom Cheltenham Town - who were forced to deny reports manager Paul Buckle had been sacked this week - as they attempt to perform a great escape.

The north-east club have not won away from home since October, with the experienced Moore stressing that it is vital to keep picking up victories at Victoria Park - starting with a clash against play-off contenders Stevenage.

He said: "It's nice to get wins at home. We said we need to try to make this into a fortress.

"If we had lost it would have been difficult. The results elsewhere have been decent but it's ours we have to take care of. The rest will look after themselves.

"If we come out of the blocks firing, we are a match for anybody. Before Northampton went on their run I think they had lost five in a row.

"If we can win on Saturday then the gap could go to three points. If it does then all of a sudden there is nothing in it. But we have to make sure this result counts."

Shrewsbury Town returned to the top of the table in a dramatic fashion on Tuesday, scoring twice in stoppage time to secure a 2-1 win at Carlisle United, and they face AFC Wimbledon next.

Burton Albion dropped a place to second in midweek after they were held to a goalless draw with Wimbledon, ending their 100 per cent home record under Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

The former Netherlands striker will be hoping normal service is resumed when Oxford United head to the Pirelli Stadium on Saturday.

Jimmy Dack will aim to mastermind his first victory since taking over as caretaker manager of Newport County when the Welsh side travel to third-placed Wycombe Wanderers

Elsewhere, second-bottom York City host Tranmere Rovers, Cheltenham welcome Bury, and Mansfield Town entertain Northampton Town.

Saturday's other matches see Accrington Stanley head to Southend United, Luton host Carlisle, Cambridge travel to Plymouth Argyle, and Portsmouth face Exeter City at Fratton Park.

Morecambe lock horns with Dagenham and Redbridge in the only game to be played on Sunday.