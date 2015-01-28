League Two Preview: U's, Luton renew rivalries

Cambridge United's trip to Luton Town on Saturday – the standout League Two fixture this weekend – has been given added spice following recent comments made by a player who has represented both clubs.

Ahead of what is already a game with significant meaning to the two sets of fans, Cameron McGeehan – on a one-month loan at Cambridge from Norwich City – has spoken of his admiration for former side Luton and revealed he would be in favour of a return to Kenilworth Road.

The midfielder spent the second half of last season on loan at Luton and helped the club to secure automatic promotion to the Football League ahead of Cambridge, who eventually joined them in League Two via the play-offs.

And a future move to fourth-placed Luton – chasing back-to-back promotions – is something that excites the youngster, prompting question marks over the timing of his comments.

"I absolutely loved every second of it and learned loads," McGeehan told the Luton News when asked to reflect on his time at the club.

"I don't know what’s going to happen in the future, but I'll always be a Luton fan. I'd definitely love to come back and put the orange strip on again, that would be great."

McGeehan netted for his second league game running on Tuesday as Cambridge were held 1-1 at home by struggling Dagenham and Redbridge.

Cambridge boss Richard Money – a former Luton player and manager – conceded that his players had "tired minds" during the midweek draw following the club's exploits in forcing an FA Cup fourth-round replay against Manchester United, which is next up following the weekend's game.

Luton will be looking to complete a league double over their visitors while also eyeing a slice of revenge after Money's men knocked them out of the FA Cup.

The teams above Luton – leaders Wycombe Wanderers, Shrewsbury Town and Burton Albion – meet Portsmouth, Newport County and Bury respectively on Saturday.

Plymouth Argyle fans face the longest away day in English football to rock-bottom Hartlepool United, while Keith Curle's Carlisle United and his former club Mansfield Town clash at Brunton Park in a huge game between two sides scrapping for survival.

Northampton Town will be searching for a fourth win in a row when Chris Wilder's charges head to Accrington Stanley, Morecambe host AFC Wimbledon and York City travel to Southend United.

Dagenham can haul themselves level with Cheltenham Town and away from the bottom two with victory over Paul Buckle's side.

Elsewhere, Stevenage and Oxford United clash, while Exeter City will aim to get back to winning ways on home soil against Tranmere Rovers following successive defeats at St James Park.