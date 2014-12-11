League Two Preview: Wycombe face Southend

Wycombe have failed to win in their last three home games in all competitions and manager Gareth Ainsworth has urged his players to keep the ball on the floor against Southend United this weekend.

"We are seemingly better away from home, when we get the ball down," he said.

"The ball seems to be in the air a lot at home. Teams do come here and make it difficult, make bitty games.

"But we want to get the ball down and play. We’re looking forward to taking on Southend."

Southend have won four successive matches to climb to fifth, four points off the pace. Furthermore, tricky winger David Worrall, who scored three goals and provided two assists last month, and Phil Brown are fresh from being named the division's player and manager of the month respectively.

Brown said of Worrall: "I'm particularly delighted for David. He's had a fantastic season so far."

Second-placed Luton Town are at out-of-sorts Morecambe, while Shrewsbury Town, who have won seven of their last eight league outings to move two points off the summit, travel to Cambridge United.

Fourth-placed Burton Albion will expect victory at home to Hartlepool United, who are six points adrift of safety at the bottom.

Hartlepool recently sacked Paul Murray after just 45 days in charge and placed veteran defender Sam Collins in temporary charge.

Murray's namesake, Adam Murray, heads into his first home game since becoming permanent Mansfield Town manager against fellow strugglers Cheltenham Town.

"I'm excited about this challenge and new adventure and I believe I have the knowledge, ability and contacts throughout the game to be successful," said the 33-year-old after becoming the Football League's youngest manager. "This is the proudest day of my career to date."

Plymouth Argyle and Newport County, who occupy the last two play-off places, are away to Northampton Town and at home to Stevenage respectively.

Exeter City and Bury will hope to capitalise on any slip-up and move into the top seven. Exeter welcome third-bottom Carlisle United, while Bury are at lowly Oxford United.

Portsmouth entertain Accrington Stanley in a mid-table duel, Dagenham and Redbridge and Tranmere Rovers collide in a relegation battle, while fourth-bottom York City host AFC Wimbledon.