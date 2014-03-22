League Two Wrap: Dale in control at the summit

The visitors had lost only one of their previous seven away matches in the league and although it took them a while to get into their stride, they ultimately maintained their two-point lead at the summit.



Jamie Allen and Peter Vincenti netted their goals in the second half to help them to a third consecutive league win, but Scunthorpe United remain in hot pursuit in second place.



They notched their 17th win of the campaign by beating Burton Albion 1-0 at Glanford Park.



Paddy Madden scored the only goal of the game on the hour mark to earn Russ Wilcox's men all three points and extend their unbeaten run to 22 league games.



Meanwhile, York City's fine away form continued as they won 1-0 at Portsmouth, their fifth league victory in a row on their travels.



Winger-turned-striker Michael Coulson scored the all-important goal after just five minutes and they were handed an advantage just after the break when Ben Chorley was sent off for the hosts, who ended the day directly above the drop zone.



Fleetwood Town's chances of earning an automatic promotion place suffered a blow as they lost 3-0 at Exeter City, but Chesterfield were unable to go eight points clear of them as they could only draw 0-0 at rivals Mansfield Town.



The match of the day saw AFC Wimbledon come from 2-0 down to beat visitors Cheltenham Town 4-3, with Jack Midson’s winner coming in the seventh minute of stoppage time.



At the bottom of the table, Torquay United continue to look doomed after a 1-0 home defeat to Newport County, while Northampton Town stay a place above them after drawing 1-1 at Morecambe.



The remaining matches saw Bury hold Dagenham and Redbridge to a 1-1 draw at Gigg Lane, while Plymouth left Accrington Stanley with the same result.