League Two Wrap: Iron held by Newport

The visitors looked set to replace Chesterfield at the summit after Paddy Madden and David Sykes cancelled out Lee Minshull's first-half opener with just seven minutes left.

Newport have designs on the play-offs, though, and Zebroski fired in a stoppage-time leveller as the hosts avoided a third consecutive loss.

With that draw Scunthorpe stay one point behind leaders Chesterfield, who play against Portsmouth on Monday, but they did extend their unbeaten run in League Two to 18 matches.

Rochdale moved level on 60 points with Scunthorpe after cruising to a 3-0 win over visitors Oxford United, with Scott Hogan netting all three, his second hat-trick in the last month.

Oxford are now fifth after taking just six points from their last six games.

A 2-1 triumph over visitors Accrington Stanley ensured Burton Albion ended a run of four league matches without a win as Gary Rowett's side moved up to fourth.

Billy Kee's double proved decisive, with his winner coming from the spot 10 minutes from time as Accrington's relegation fears deepened.

In-form Plymouth Argyle produced the biggest victory of the day as the home side trounced Morecambe 5-0, taking them to within two points of the play-offs, while Hartlepool United remain three points behind thanks to their 3-0 win over Torquay United, who stay bottom.

Fleetwood Town's automatic promotion hopes suffered a blow as they drew 0-0 at home to AFC Wimbledon, and Wycombe Wanderers travelled to Southend United and held their seventh-placed host to a 1-1 draw.

Bury's seven-match unbeaten run came to end as they lost 2-1 to Cheltenham Town, who moved nine points above the bottom two, while York City’s slim play-off hopes were kept alive as they beat Exeter City by the same scoreline.

Elsewhere, Mansfield Town's trip to Dagenham and Redbridge, and Northampton Town's home clash versus Bristol Rovers ended in 0-0 draws.