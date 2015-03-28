League Two Wrap: Pools climb out of drop zone

The Victoria Park outfit had lost to Cambridge by the same scoreline in the reverse fixture, but a fourth victory in a row sees Hartlepool get their head above water for the first time in five months.

Brad Walker headed the hosts in front in the 20th minute, before Matt Harrold's left-footed strike restored parity 12 minutes later.

Ronnie Moore's men refused to give up on the three points, though, and eventually found a winner when Scott Harrison fired into the top left-hand corner after 67 minutes.

The result pulls Tranmere Rovers - Moore's former club - back into the danger zone following their 1-1 draw at home to AFC Wimbledon.

Tranmere looked set to end the match empty-handed until George Green fired in an equaliser in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

Cheltenham Town go bottom following their morale-sapping 3-0 home defeat at the hands of Plymouth Argyle.

York City gave themselves some breathing space with a 4-1 win at Mansfield Town, despite having goalkeeper Robert Olejnik sent off shortly after the half-hour.

Russ Wilcox's men move four points clear of the relegation zone, ahead of Carlisle United - 2-1 losers at Oxford United with Troy Archibald-Henville sent off - on goal difference.

At the top of the table, Shrewsbury Town and Wycombe Wanderers closed the gap on leaders Burton Albion to two points with 2-0 and 1-0 wins at Portsmouth and Dagenham and Redbridge respectively.

Burton host Stevenage on Monday.

In the day's remaining fixtures, Luton Town slipped out of the play-off positions at Plymouth's expense courtesy of a 2-1 loss at Northampton Town, Exeter City drew 1-1 with Morecambe, and Bury's clash with Southend United was abandoned after six minutes due to a waterlogged pitch.