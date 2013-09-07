League Two Wrap: Top two win, Wimbledon go third

Tendayi Darikwa scored the only goal two minutes into the second half as Paul Cook's side maintained their perfect home record and their two-point advantage over nearest rivals Oxford United, who won 2-0 away at 10-man Burton Albion.

Burton's Ian Sharps was sent off 10 minutes before the break for violent conduct, and Oxford made the most of their numerical advantage in the second half as goals from Alfie Potter on 49 minutes and Danny Rose late on sealed the win.

AFC Wimbledon climbed into the third automatic promotion slot with a 2-0 win at struggling York City, Michael Smith grabbing a goal in each half.

Fleetwood Town were the biggest winners of the day, seeing off Torquay United 4-1 at home.

Antoni Sarcevic scored in the 10th and 37th minute to put Fleetwood in control, before Jamille Matt made it three just after the hour.

Elliot Benyon replied for Torquay with a minute remaining, but substitute Matty Blair rounded off a fine day for Graham Alexander's side with a fourth in stoppage time.

Exeter City remain in fifth place following a 1-1 draw away to Dagenham and Redbridge.

Josh Scott had given the hosts the lead in the 20th minute, but 10 minutes from the end Sam Parkin ensured the points would be shared.

Morecambe came from a goal down to beat Southend United 3-1 and climb into the final play-off position.

Kevan Hurst gave Southend the lead after half an hour but Andrew Fleming equalised five minutes later.

Fleming repeated the trick two minutes into the second half before Jack Sampson made it three in the 56th minute.

Morecambe substitute Robbie Threlfall was dismissed for violent conduct 20 minutes from the end but Southend could not find a way back.

Hartlepool United remain winless this season after a 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Wycombe Wanderers.

Substitue Max Kretzschmar scored both Wycombe goals in the 51st and 69th minutes, with James Poole's stoppage-time strike proving in vain for Hartlepool, who remain in the bottom two.

Elsewhere, the newly-promoted pair of Newport County and Mansfield Town could not be separated as they drew 1-1.

Chris Zebroski gave Newport the lead after 30 minutes, but that was cancelled out by Samuel Clucas' goal midway through the second half.

Lee Minshull was sent off for Newport with 15 minutes to go, and was swiftly followed by Mansfield's Matt Rhead as both sides finished the match with 10 men.

Cheltenham Town were indebted to a stoppage-time equaliser from Jermaine McGlashan as they claimed a point from a 2-2 draw at home to Portsmouth.

Patrick Agyemang gave the visitors the lead in the fifth minute before McGlashan levelled the scores on 36 minutes.

Johannes Ertl regained Portsmouth's advantage just before half-time, but McGlashan's late strike earned a point for his side.

Plymouth Argyle climbed into the top half as Reuben Reid's goal eight minutes from time handed them a 1-0 win over Bristol Rovers.

Rochdale were also 1-0 winners, at home to local rivals Bury, with Scott Hogan scoring the decisive goal in the 36th minute.

Peter Vincenti was dismissed two minutes later for a second bookable offence, but Rochdale held on for the three points.

Elsewhere, Northampton Town and Scunthorpe United drew 1-1.

Niall Canavan gave Scunthorpe the lead in the 67th minute, but Clive Platt equalised 11 minutes later as the points were shared.