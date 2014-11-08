A-League Wrap: Winless Jets surrender lead

The home side looked on track for a drought-breaking win after captain Kew Jaliens' strike and a Joel Griffiths penalty had Phil Stubbins' side 2-0 up inside 33 minutes.

But Victory showed all their class to fight back, Fahid Ben Khalfallah netting nine minutes before the break and Besart Berisha levelling things up early in the second half.

Jaliens' opener arrived when he slammed home Taylor Regan's flick-on from David Carney's corner, and two minutes later Griffiths converted from the spot after Ben Khalfallah had fouled Scott Neville in the box.

The comeback started soon after, though, with Ben Khalfallah atoning for his foul as he headed in Gui Finkler's cross.

Just three minutes after the interval the visitors were level courtesy of Berisha's cool finish from Ben Khalfallah's excellent pass.

Victory now sit alongside Sydney and Adelaide United on 11 points, with Kevin Muscat's side boasting a superior goal difference.

In Saturday's other fixture, Melbourne City prevailed against Brisbane Roar in a showdown between two clubs looking for their first wins of the season.

David Williams, Mate Dugandzic and Marc Marino were on target for Brisbane, with Brandon Borello grabbing City's consolation.