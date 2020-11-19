Lebese extends stay with Colorado Springs Switchbacks

The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC have announced that the club has re-signed former Kaizer Chiefs winger George Lebese, pending league and federation approval.

Lebese was an integral part of the Switchbacks in 2020 as he appeared in all 16 games, starting 14 of them. The South African recorded two goals and an assist in his first season in Colorado Springs.

The Mamelodi-born Lebese also scored in spectacular fashion to complete the Switchbacks' historic four-goal comeback against Austin Bold FC on 26 August.

'I'm very excited for yet another opportunity with the Switchbacks,' Lebese told his club's official website.

'A great challenge lies ahead on the 2021 season with a wonderful stadium downtown. I'm looking forward to working hard with the group and making the fans proud.'

Meanwhile, Switchbacks soccer general manager Brian Crookham said: 'George meant a lot to the club this year. While he had some big moments on the field, he also brought tremendous value to the locker room.

'Retaining him allows us to build around his experience as we put the finishing touches on a roster that we believe will fight for a playoff spot from day one.'