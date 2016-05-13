Ledley will miss the FA Cup final, and remains doubtful for Euro 2016

Alan Pardew has confirmed that Joe Ledley will miss Crystal Palace's FA Cup final clash with Manchester United after suffering a fractured fibula.

The Wales international replaced Yohan Cabaye at half-time during last weekend's 2-1 home win over Stoke City, but was forced off just 11 minutes later and replaced by Jordon Mutch.

Eagles boss Pardew announced that the injury to the midfielder is a threat to his chances of representing Wales at the European Championship next month.

Ledley was an influential figure in the national team playing in seven of Wales' 10 qualifying games, and Pardew believes he has the qualities to return stronger.

"He was very disappointed when he heard the news but he's a strong character and now he's just determined to make the Euros, so he's got a good mind-set again."

Pardew vowed that Palace will endeavour to help Ledley with his rehabilitation to play in the Euros.

"I think he's 50/50 [to make Euro 2016]; it's as tight as that. I'm sure Chris Coleman will be desperate to have him, so we're doing everything we can to help him.

"We have oxygen chambers and all sorts to try and help his recovery from that injury."