Lee Ashcroft set to return for Dundee’s Scottish Cup clash with Rangers

Dundee hope to have some more players back for their Scottish Cup quarter-final against Rangers.

Lee Ashcroft will attempt to get through training after pulling out of the midweek defeat by St Mirren in the warm-up, while other players are set to return from self-isolation.

Charlie Adam (hamstring) is unlikely to make it while Adam Legzdins (knee) and Cillian Sheridan (Achilles) remain out.

Rangers manager Giovanni Van Bronckhorst will assess John Lundstram and Joe Aribo after the midfielders picked up injuries in Thursday’s 3-0 Europa League victory over Red Star Belgrade.

Scott Arfield is set to remain sidelined but should be back for the return leg in Serbia next Thursday.

Steven Davis and Ianis Hagi are both still absent.