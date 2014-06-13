Lee: Talking will improve South Korea attack

Hong Myung-bo's men have been worryingly poor leading into the FIFA World Cup, failing to score in friendly losses to Tunisia (1-0) and Ghana (4-0).

Lee, who is content to try and have an impact off the bench, said improved planning will lead to more goals for his side.

"We need to be better organised to create scoring chances," he told a news conference.

"It's not about any one player, but everyone has to be on the same page. We haven't been able to do that, but we're trying to fix that problem by talking to each other."

South Korea open their World Cup campaign with a clash against Russia on Tuesday before meetings with Algeria and Belgium in Group H.

Lee, 29, said his preparation for the tournament had been the same as always and insisted there were no nerves.

"I am not doing anything special in preparation for the tournament," he said.

"I am just trying to do what I've been doing all along and give 100 per cent in every practice. The World Cup is obviously a special event for any football player but I am not really nervous."