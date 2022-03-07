Leeds forward Tyler Roberts out for rest of season with hamstring injury

Leeds forward Tyler Roberts has been ruled out for the rest of the season following surgery to repair a ruptured hamstring tendon.

The Wales international sustained the injury after appearing as a second-half substitute during Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Leicester at the King Power Stadium.

Leeds said in a statement: “Leeds United can confirm Tyler Roberts has successfully undergone surgery on a ruptured hamstring tendon sustained in last Saturday’s Premier League game at Leicester City.

“Roberts will spend the next three months on the sidelines. Everyone at Leeds United wishes Tyler a speedy recovery.”

The 23-year-old stepped off the bench as a 76th-minute replacement for Jack Harrison and was forced off for treatment minutes later after stretching for a bouncing ball on the edge of Leicester’s penalty area.

He limped back into the action after treatment as Leeds had already used all three substitutes, but was clearly in some discomfort and saw out the rest of the game as a bystander.

Roberts was making his 23rd league appearance of the season in new head coach Jesse Marsch’s first game in charge, with 16 of those as a substitute.

Leeds have been dogged by injuries for most of their second campaign back in the top flight and have been without Kalvin Phillips, Patrick Bamford and skipper Liam Cooper since early December.