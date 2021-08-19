Leeds striker Patrick Bamford signs new five-year contract
By PA Staff
Leeds have announced Patrick Bamford has signed a new five-year contract with the club.
The 27-year-old has scored 43 goals in 111 games for the Elland Road outfit since joining from Middlesbrough in July 2018.
Bamford netted 16 times in 2019-20 as Marcelo Bielsa’s side surged to promotion as Sky Bet Championship title-winners.
He then followed that up with 17 Premier League goals last season, including a hat-trick against Aston Villa in October.
That form was not enough to secure a place in England’s European Championship squad for Bamford, who is yet to win a senior international cap.
The news of his deal running to 2026 follows that of team-mates Stuart Dallas and Illan Meslier committing their futures to the club this summer.
