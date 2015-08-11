Legal victory for cancer sufferer Ariosa

Sebastian Ariosa has emerged victorious from a legal battle with former employers Club Olimpia after the Paraguayan outfit suspended him while he was suffering from cancer.

The Uruguayan joined Olimpia in 2011 and was contracted until 2015, but was diagnosed with the disease in 2013.

Olimpia subsequently suspended his contract until he was fit to return, leading to lengthy legal proceedings which culminated in the Court of Arbitration for Sport finding in the player's favour on Tuesday, as confirmed in a statement by FIFPro, the world players' union.

Ariosa has now fully recovered from the illness, and is back in his homeland playing for Defensor Sporting.

"FIFPro is pleased to announce a major legal victory has been awarded to Uruguayan footballer, Sebastian Ariosa," a statement read.

"The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) found Paraguayan outfit, Club Olimpia, breached almost all of its obligations toward Ariosa, including a blatant attempt to exploit the player's incapacity to work after he was diagnosed with cancer.

"Such is the significance of this case, CAS awarded 'moral damage' to Ariosa, which is extremely rare. It stems from Club Olimpia's appalling behaviour to suspend the player at a time when he was suffering greatly, fighting for his life and dealing with the effects of chemotherapy."

Subsequently, CAS has ordered Olimpia to:

- Pay Ariosa his overdue salary including interest

- Pay Ariosa a 13th month (for every year accrued over the term of his contract)

- Pay Ariosa the residual value of his contract (the time left on his original deal, even after he terminated his contract with 'just cause')

- Pay Ariosa bonuses relating to the club's participation in the Copa Libertadores

- Pay Ariosa moral damage

- Compensate Ariosa due to the club's lack of 'sportive ethics'