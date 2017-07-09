Lehmann Arsenal coaching role a springboard for manager's jobs

Jens Lehmann wants to use his coaching role with Arsenal as a springboard to a manager's job in the future.

Former Germany goalkeeper Lehmann was part of the famed Arsenal 'Invincibles' team that won the Premier League without losing a game in 2003-04.

He also won the FA Cup and reached the Champions League final with the London club, and was appointed to a role in Arsene Wenger's backroom team this week.

Asked about using the experience to help him eventually become a manager, Lehmann told Bild: "Yes, that's the point, the goal is to work somewhere independently.

"I spoke to him [Wenger]. There were then two more talks, in which I told him what I can contribute.

"I am the only new guy in the coaching staff, so I will listen a lot and keep my eyes open. My place will also be more up on the stands than down on the bench, I suppose. I hope to contribute positively with this."