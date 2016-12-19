Leicester to appeal against Vardy red card

Leicester City have appealed against the red card given to Jamie Vardy in their Premier League match against Stoke City on Saturday.

The England striker was controversially sent off by referee Craig Pawson 28 minutes into the 2-2 draw at Bet365 Stadium for a foul on Mame Biram Diouf.

Stoke boss Mark Hughes felt the dismissal was "clear" and could not understand Leicester's protests.

But Foxes manager Claudio Ranieri said after the match that he had disagreed with the decision and revealed the club would contemplate an appeal, which they have now confirmed.

A Leicester statement read: "Jamie was shown a straight red card by referee Craig Pawson in the 28th minute of Saturday's 2-2 draw for a challenge that was deemed to have constituted serious foul play.

"The club has subsequently made its case for an instance of wrongful dismissal and expects to hear the outcome of the appeal in the coming days."

Vardy's sending off came when the match was goalless, but Stoke raced into a two-goal lead before half-time.

But Leicester battled back with 10 men thanks to late goals from Leonardo Ulloa and Daniel Amartey.